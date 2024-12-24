Bengal man who was saved from suicide attempt gets death penalty for murdering family

A West Bengal court on Monday sentenced a 42-year-old private tutor to death for murdering his father, mother and sister in 2021. Ironically, the man, identified as Pramathes Ghosal, a resident of Hooghly's Dhaniakhali, had tried to die by suicide by slashing his wrists at the time of the crime but was rescued. The Chinsurah trial judge termed the crime as "rarest of rare" and awarded him the death penalty. The sentence will be referred to the Calcutta high court for confirmation. (Representational)

The convict was known to be soft-spoken and mild-mannered, reported TOI, adding that he killed his father Ashim, mother Subhra and 38-year-old married sister, Pallavi.

Pramathes was the only earning member of the family. The deceased used to live with him.

On the day of the crime, a bleeding convict was found by the man's students who came to his house to take tuition.

The police were informed by the students.

The police took him to hospital. They also found the bodies of the father, mother and sister. They were first hit by a blunt object and later slashed. Pramathes survived the suicide attempt and was arrested after he recovered.

The police said the convict told them he committed the crime because he was tired with their demands for money. He never had a steady job and after the Covid-induced lockdowns, his income dwindled.

Locals, however, said he earned enough to support his family financially. The judge rejected his innocence plea.

