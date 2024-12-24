UP minor stripped naked, urinated on in birthday party; dies by suicide

A minor boy in Uttar Pradesh Basti died by suicide after he was severely harassed at a birthday party in his village. His family alleged that the boy was stripped naked, beaten and urinated on during the party after which he took the extreme step. The victim's family also alleged that they had approached the police to complain of the mistreatment but their request was denied. The Basti police is conducting an investigation in the suicide case. (Representational)

Circle Officer (CO) Pradeep Kumar Tripathi said the police have registered a case in connection with the suicide. "A boy died by suicide, and a case has been registered in PS Kaptanganj. A case has been registered in the relevant sections...The reason is suspected to be mutual differences," he told ANI.

The minor's uncle told the police that he was harassed at the party. He said he was thrashed as well.

"He was invited to a birthday party in the village. We don't know if it was all pre-planned, but he was stripped naked and beaten and even urinated on. When we went to the police station to file a complaint, our complaint wasn't registered," the victim's uncle alleged.

He further said that the boy narrated his ordeal the next day. He said the accused harassed him again as the police didn't act on their complaint, ANI reported.

"The incident occurred on December 20, but we learned about it the next day. The boy came home late at night and narrated the ordeal the following morning. Despite our efforts, the authorities did not register our complaint for three days. They harassed him again, which led to his suicide," he added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290