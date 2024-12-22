FIR against BJP MLA, 16 others in gang rape, fraud case

Lucknow: Following a court order, an FIR was lodged against Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bilsi Harish Shakya and 16 others on Saturday at the Civil Lines police station of Badaun district on charges of rape, fraud and issuing threats, the police said. The complainant alleged that the MLA and two of his aides gang raped his wife at his camp office on September 17 (PTI)

Along with the BJP MLA, his brother, nephew, and several businessmen have been named in the FIR. Bilsi assembly constituency is located in Badaun district.

Additional chief judicial magistrate and special judge of MP/MLA court, Badaun, Leelu Chaudhary, on December 11 issued an order to lodge an FIR against the BJP MLA and 16 others following a complaint was lodged by a villager, alleging a gang led by Shakya was extorting him and his family members.

The complainant also alleged that the MLA and two of his aides gang raped his wife at his camp office on September 17.

Badaun district police chief Brijesh Kumar Singh said, “The FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Harish Shakya at the Civil Lines police station on Saturday following the court order.”

“The court has been informed. Inspector Manoj Kumar Singh, in charge of Civil Lines police station, will lead the probe,” the officer added.

The charges include gang rape, fraud worth crores, and implicating the complainant in false cases, police said. The MLA could not be reached for his comment.

According to the police, the dispute is related to land owned by the villager.

The complainant alleged that the MLA and his aides pressured him and his family to sell the land at an undervalued price. The family reportedly received death threats when they resisted. The complainant further claimed that the MLA and his associates illegally acquired portions of the villager’s land.

BJP leaders in the state capital have refused to comment on the issue. The copy will be updated after the party comments on the case.