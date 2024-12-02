Another case filed against BJP MLA Munirathna

A case has been registered against BJP MLA Munirathna for attempted murder and conspiracy, police said on Sunday. This is the second case filed against the Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA as he faces caste abuse case, in which he is currently out on bail. Munirathna

The second FIR, registered at the Nandini Layout police station on Saturday, was lodged by Narayanaswamy, husband of former BBMP corporator Manjula. The complaint also named Sunandamma, Venkatesh, Lakshmana, Jayamma, Latha, and others as co-accused.

Narayanaswamy accused Munirathna of conspiring against his family and orchestrating an attack on his wife, Manjula. “Munirathna has abused us and allegedly conspired to implicate us in a sex scandal. After filing a complaint with the CID SIT, I was redirected to the local police station, where I officially lodged my FIR,” he told reporters.

He said: “I have detailed the abuses, under the SC and ST Atrocities Prevention Act, committed by Munirathna, including the attack on my wife Manjula, a former BBMP member. I will release the related documents related to the attack on Monday.”

DCP Saidulu Adavath confirmed the registration of the case and said: “A case was registered against MLA Munirathna, Sunandamma, Venkatesh, Lakshmana, Jayamma, Latha, and others. We are verifying the crimes and records given by the complainant. We will initiate suitable action.”

On the same day, the special investigation team (SIT) submitted a comprehensive 590-page charge sheet to the people’s representatives court related to the caste abuse allegations against Munirathna. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) report confirmed that the voice in an audio recording, in which casteist slurs were used, belonged to Munirathna.

“The FSL report identified his voice in the audio,” said Velu Naicker, a previous complainant in the case. Naicker has urged Munirathna to step down, reminding him of his earlier declaration: “If the FSL report confirmed the voice was his, he would resign. It’s time for him to honour that commitment.”