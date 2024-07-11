FIR filed against Karnataka BJP MLA over provocative remarks against Rahul Gandhi

BJP MLA Y Bharath Shetty from Mangaluru north constituency has been booked for allegedly making provocative statements against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. The Kavoor police in Mangaluru city registered the case on Tuesday night following a complaint by Mangaluru city corporation member Anil Kumar. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File)

According to the police, Shetty suggested that Gandhi should be slapped for displaying a photo of Shiva in Parliament. The MLA claimed Gandhi was ignorant of Shiva’s third eye, which could turn someone to ashes, and asserted that Gandhi deserved a slap for labelling Hindus as violent.

In response, Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Mangaluru City Corporation office on Monday. The protest quickly escalated, with activists blocking the road and causing a traffic jam near Lal Bagh Circle. Police intervened to disperse the demonstrators and clear the traffic congestion.

Shetty’s statements sparked strong resentment among Congress members in the Dakshina Kannada district. Former minister B Ramanatha Rai challenged Shetty’s bravado, stating, “If Bharath Shetty has the strength, let him lay hands on our common worker. Let’s see what happens next.”

Rai further defended Rahul Gandhi, highlighting his legacy as the son of Nehru and Indira Gandhi, who sacrificed their lives for the country. He accused the BJP of attempting to tarnish Gandhi’s image and criticised Shetty as unfit to be an MLA. Rai also pointed out Shetty’s political rise, attributing it to the influence of Amarnath Shetty, and condemned Shetty’s derogatory remarks, questioning who the real “madman” was.

Mangaluru city deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Siddarth Goyal confirmed the filing of the FIR against MLA Bharath Shetty under sections 351(3) (statement of public mischief) and 353 (misconduct in public). Goyal stated, “Based on the complaint by MCC member Anil Kumar and the video evidence provided, we have filed a case and the investigation is ongoing.”