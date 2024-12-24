Agra gym instructor poses as RAW agent, rapes Canadian woman of Indian origin after meeting on Tinder: Reports

A gym trainer in Agra, allegedly posed as a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent, sexually exploited a Canadian woman of Indian origin. The Agra Police has registered an FIR against the gym trainer for “rape” and “criminal intimidation”. His friend was also involved in the assault, The Times of India reported citing police. The Agra police said the FIR was registered under the BNS sections 64 (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 67 of the IT Act.(Representational image)

“On the basis of complaint received, an FIR has been registered against the gym trainer and his friend for sexual assault of an NRI. The complainant has been produced before the magistrate to record her statement. Efforts are on to arrest the accused men who are absconding,” ToI quoted Agra DCP city Suraj Rai as saying on Monday.

The police said the FIR was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 64 (rape), 123 (causing hurt by means of poison), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and section 67 of the IT Act.

What happened?

According to Sikandra police station in-charge Neeraj Sharma said, the accused, Sahil Sharma, befriended the woman on social media platform Tinder before meeting her at an Agra hotel in March 2024. During that meeting, Sahil Sharma was accused of mixing intoxicants in her drink and sexually assaulting her after she fell unconscious.

When she regained consciousness, the woman claimed that the man told her that he was a RAW agent and threatened her. He also spoke about their marriage.

After returning to Canada, the accused continued to contact the woman, frequently reminding her that he “works for the RAW”. In August, Sahil allegedly invited her back to India, claiming he wanted her to meet his mother. Upon her arrival, the woman accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times in Agra and Delhi. She further alleged that the accused later introduced her to his friend, Arif Ali, who sexually assaulted her in a hotel bathroom, ToI reported.

The NRI woman later discovered that she was pregnant and attempted to contact the gym trainer. However, he allegedly threatened her again, warning that he would share her private photos online.

'Woman was made to delete WhatsApp chats'

The woman claimed that she was made to delete WhatsApp chats and calls with Sahil as he stressed that it was necessary to keep his identity private, India Today reported.

The woman further accused Arif of blackmailing her with her obscene pictures that he claimed to have received from Sahil.