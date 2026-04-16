Delhi acid attack accused had ‘bouts of anger’, was under depression treatment

The 26-year-old Delhi woman who attacked her 21-year-old neighbour with acid was undergoing treatment for depression, and “bouts of anger”, according to the accused's sister. Upon reaching the spot in the Indira Vihar area, police learnt that the victim had been rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. (ANI/ Representational)

The accused was allegedly in love with the neighbour's fiance, and therefore could not accept the victim's marriage, which was fixed for April 19.

“She used to have bouts of anger during which she would become uncontrollable. Earlier, she wanted to pursue law, but lately, she wanted to be a teacher after completing her diploma in elementary education,” the accused's 28-year-old sister said. Her sister further said that she was being treated for depression for over a decade now.

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"…Inquiry revealed that the victim’s wedding had been scheduled for April 19; however, another woman who was allegedly in a relationship with the would-be groom threw acid on her,” deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Ashish Mishra said.



Mishra said that the Gokalpuri police received information about the attack on Tuesday afternoon. Police further revealed that it was yet to question the neighbour's fiance, but mobile phone records of the accused show she was in contact with him.

“Upon reaching the spot in the Indira Vihar area, police learnt that the victim had been rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by her family members,” the officer told HT.

Accused was a frequent visitor, families knew each other for years The accused woman frequently visited the 21-year-old victim's house, and had even had breakfast with the latter's family on the day of the crime. Both the accused and victim's families had known each other for years, the victim's 18-year-old sister said.

“She then returned around noon and asked my sister (victim) to apply henna on her hands as she had a wedding to attend,” the sister said. When the victim was applying the henna, the accused allegedly pulled out a sipper from her bag, saying it was a energy drink.

“While my sister was applying henna on her hands, the accused) asked my sister to sit against the wall. Then she pulled out another sipper from her bag, which she claimed was lemon water,” the sister said, adding that the 26-year-old then went on to throw the liquid on the victim's face and body. “Now, you drink this,” the accused allegedly said.

While the victim ran out to wash herself, the accused tried to flee the house, but was caught hold by neighbours who gathered outside the house. A case has been registered at the Gokalpuri police station under Section 124(1) (causing grievous hurt by acid) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.