Delhi woman arrested for acid attack on neighbour who was set to marry her lover

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly throwing acid on her 21-year-old neighbour, who was set to marry a man the accused was allegedly in love with, police said on Wednesday, adding that the victim’s wedding was fixed for April 19. The victim’s 18-year-old sister said the families had known each other for years and the accused was a frequent visitor. (Representational/Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The victim was admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital with facial burns and is reportedly struggling with her vision. Doctors at GTB Hospital could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Woman killed in midnight acid attack in Kushinagar, mother critical

Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Ashish Mishra said Gokalpuri police received information about the attack on Tuesday afternoon. “Upon reaching the spot in the Indira Vihar area, police learnt that the victim had been rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital by her family members,” Mishra said.

Wedding was set for April 19 A case under Section 124(1) (causing grievous hurt by acid) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Gokalpuri police station and investigation was taken up. During the probe, forensic teams collected evidence from the spot. “Further inquiry revealed that the victim’s wedding had been scheduled for April 19; however, another woman who was allegedly in a relationship with the would-be groom threw acid on her,” the officer said. Mishra said the accused has been arrested and further probe is underway.

The victim’s 18-year-old sister said the families had known each other for years and the accused was a frequent visitor. On Tuesday morning, the accused again visited around 10am, spent time with the family and had breakfast with them. “She then returned around noon and asked my sister (victim) to apply henna on her hands as she had a wedding to attend,” the sister said.

‘Now, you drink this’ The accused then allegedly pulled out a sipper and said it was an energy drink. “While my sister was applying henna on her hands, the accused) asked my sister to sit against the wall. Then she pulled out another sipper from her bag, which she claimed was lemon water,” the sister said. “This she suddenly threw on her sister’s face and upper body. “Now, you drink this,” the sister quoted the accused as saying.

The victim screamed as the liquid seared her skin and ran out to wash herself while her clothes burned, the family said. Neighbours gathered and caught hold of the accused outside the house. Police were then informed and the accused was taken into custody.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police she had been in a relationship with the victim’s fiancé for years and could not accept his impending marriage. “We have not questioned the victim’s fiancé, but phone records show that he and the accused were talking,” a senior police officer said.

The victim, a postgraduate student of political science at Indira Gandhi National Open University, was to be married on April 19 along with one of her older sisters. Her fiancé works as a special educator in Noida.

The accused’s 28-year-old sister said she had been undergoing treatment for depression for nearly a decade. “She used to have bouts of anger during which she would become uncontrollable. Earlier, she wanted to pursue law, but lately, she wanted to be a teacher after completing her diploma in elementary education. Police have taken her medical records,” she said.