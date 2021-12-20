Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi air pollution: Restrictions on construction activities likely to be eased

The commission had on Friday said the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR will continue till further orders.
Every year in Delhi, air quality plummets to hazardous levels with the onset of winters.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Restrictions on construction activities are likely to be eased in Delhi after imporvement in the air quality. According to reports, the Commission for Air Quality (CAQM) may announce the decision regarding the same on Monday.

“In view of the significant improvement in the air quality in NCR over the last three days, the CAQM is likely to further liberalise restrictions in the construction sector,” news agency PTI reported quoting an official.

The commission had on Friday said the restrictions on construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR will continue till further orders.

However, projects related to public utilities, railways, metro, airports and ISBTs, national security, defence, healthcare, highways, roads, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines among others had been exempted.

The central air quality panel had also allowed authorities in Delhi-NCR to resume physical classes for students in classes 6 and above, colleges and other educational institutions with immediate effect. The commission had also said that physical classes for students up to class 5 can begin from December 27.

Every year in Delhi, air quality plummets to hazardous levels with the onset of winters due to stubble burnings, emissions from transport, coal-fired plants outside the city and other industries, as well as open garbage burning and dust.

This year, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in and around the city has worsened to 470-499 on a scale of 500, according to federal pollution control board data. That level of pollution means the air will seriously impact people with existing diseases and even those who have healthier lungs.

A study conducted by the Energy Policy Institute, University of Chicago, over a period of two years has revealed that Delhi's indoor pollution levels are also worryingly high and way above WHO limits.

