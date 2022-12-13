Delhi airport congestion: DIAL's ‘smart travel tips’ for Terminal 3 passengers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 13, 2022 11:05 PM IST

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) further said a ‘low waiting time’ of average 0-5 minutes has been observed at all sixteen entry gates of the busy T3.

Scenes such as this have been common in recent days at the country's busiest airport (Twitter/DrAmbrishMithal)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday shared ‘smart travel tips’ for passengers who have flights from the busy Terminal 3, which has seen extremely long queues in recent days, prompting the Union government to intervene.

“Terminal 3 update at 22:50 hours. Smart Travel Tip: Smooth passengers movement observed at all terminal entry gates with an average waiting time of 0-5 minutes. Travel with only one hand baggage as your cabin luggage for a smoother security check experience,” tweeted the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the country's busiest airport.

In an earlier tweet, the DIAL urged travellers to download Digi Yatra, the newly-launched facial recognition technology (FRT)-based paperless entry facility available at select airports – including the IGI – for seamless domestic travel.

On Twitter, several people said they were able to make a seamless entry with Digi Yatra.

Meanwhile, at least two carriers – IndiGo and Air India – have said passengers should arrive at the airport at least 3.5 hours before the scheduled departure of their flight, in view of the situation at T3.

