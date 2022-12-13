'Will be a huge boon if...': Jet Airways CEO rates Digi Yatra ‘9/10’ but says few issues should be resolved

Digi Yatra, a Facial Recognition Technology (FRT)-based paperless entry facility launched by the Union government at select airports, is a ‘9 out of 10’ experience for Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor, he said on Twitter.

In his Twitter thread, Kapoor also detailed some ‘kinks’ with the facility, adding that if these are resolved, the system would become a ‘huge boon’ for passengers.

“So my #Digiyatra experience so far: 9/10. Once a few UI issues and kinks are worked out, it will be a huge boon for travellers,” tweeted Kapoor, who flew from Delhi to Goa.

According to the former SpiceJet COO, the dedicated Digi Yatra lane at Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport was ‘operational and staffed.’ Praising the ‘very helpful staff,’ he added that passengers in the Digi Yatra lane got ‘envious’ looks from those in the regular line.

The face ID, he said, worked ‘instantly and perfectly.’

6. The Digiyatra lane opens into the belt closest to the Business Class belt. Shared belt with other pax. For Business Class pax (I am Economy), I guess they should just go to the Business class security lane as usual, even if using Digilocker? Or will they be turned away there? — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 11, 2022

However, Vistara's ex-Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer also pointed out some issues with the system. He suggested that instructions on the Digi Yatra app could be a ‘little more clear.’ Kapoor further said the boarding pass (BP) upload process was not ‘stable,’ adding that BP QR codes, too, gave an error.

Launched on December 1 and currently available at Delhi, Bengaluru and Varanasi airports, the facility uses facial recognition technology to process passenger data at various checkpoints at the airport. By March 2023, four more cities will be added: Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Vijayawada. Subsequently, the technology will be rolled out for other cities.

