Jet Airways CEO gets stuck in traffic near Delhi airport, shares video

Amid an ongoing chaos at Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport, Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor was stuck in a massive traffic at 1am on Saturday while heading from Delhi airport's Terminal 3 to Gurugram. The Jet Airways CEO took to Twitter, tagging the Delhi Traffic Police as well as Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, flagging the situation not just inside the Delhi airport – for which the government is taking steps – but also the area surrounding it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It has taken 45 minutes to get from DEL T3 parking to the right turn under the highway to get onto NH-48 towards Gurgaon. And we have been stuck at this spot here for at least 15 minutes at 12.39am,” Kapoor tweeted, sharing a picture of the traffic jam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He pointed out with a video that the “culprits” were trucks and cars parked on the left side of the highway.

The Jet Airways CEO went on to say that as they approached the Haryana border, the situation worsened and trucks were seen parked randomly in the middle of the road. “And then as we approach the Haryana border, trucks randomly parked in the middle of the highway, not even on the leftmost lane. How many accidents, how many lives lost due to accidents caused by this? Can this not be controlled,” he asked, tagging National Highways Authority of India, Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Traffic Police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi Traffic Police responded to Kapoor's tweets saying the concerned traffic inspector was looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, airlines have asked passengers at Delhi airport to arrive at least three and a half hours before their flight to avoid the maddening rush at the peak hour. Delhi airport officials have told the Centre that the congestion was due to the high influx of passengers during the holiday season and will be fixed by the end of the month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON