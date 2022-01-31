Delhi airport enforces ‘one hand-bag’ rule on domestic flights with few exceptions. Details here

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday implemented the ‘one hand-bag’ rule that would allow passengers on domestic flights to carry only one piece of baggage inside cabins. The rule, however, has a few exceptions as listed by the Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in its advisory.

Delhi airport officials said the order comes following an advisory from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and BCAS received earlier this month that called for permitting only one piece of hand baggage per passenger as 'cabin luggage'.

Passengers with more bags will be stopped at the entry gate of the airport to avoid inconvenience during security check.

The advisory comes in the backdrop of the CISF's request to BCAS to ensure that the one-bag rule is enforced by all stakeholders and airlines as passengers carrying two-three hand baggage create congestion at security check-points and increase security screening time that results in inconvenience to passengers.

Exceptions to the rule:

The 'one hand-bag' rule has been implemented with a few exclusions. These include – women’s handbags, overcoats or wraps, a rug or blanket, camera or pair of binoculars, reading material and laptop bag.

Any gift items purchased from duty-free shops, an umbrella or a walking stick, an infant's feed for consumption during the flight and infant's carrying basket (if the infant is carried), collapsible wheelchair and/or pair of crutches or braces for passenger's use if dependent are also allowed in addition to the hand baggage.