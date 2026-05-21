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Delhi airport issues advisory over Ebola virus, passengers from these countries warned

Ebola virus: Delhi airport listed Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as “high-risk” countries, asking sick passengers from these to take immediate action.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 12:05 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Thursday issued an advisory over Ebola virus, asking sick passengers from or transiting through affected countries to “immediately” report to airport's health official.

File image: Passengers awaiting information about their flights and luggage at the Terminal-3 Delhi airport(Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

This comes a day after Union health secretary held a high-level review meeting with the states on Wednesday to assess preparedness and response measures regarding the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD).

The Delhi airport listed Congo, Uganda and South Sudan as “high-risk” countries, asking sick passengers coming from and transiting through these to take immediate action.

“Please cooperate with health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and International Health Regulations (IHR),” it said.

Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness endemic to Congo's tropical forests. According to the Africa CDC, it spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids of infected people, contaminated materials, or those who have died from the disease.

 
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