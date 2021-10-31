Delhi airport resumes flight operations from T1 after 18 months of Covid lull. Details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
With the reopening of Terminal 1, all terminals of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are now fully operational.
Terminal 1 of the Delhi IGI airport is operational from October 31, 2021, after a closure of more than 18 months.(Vipin Kumar/HT photo)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday finally reopened and resumed operations on Terminal 1 after more than 18 months of prolonged closure. As a result, part of flight operations of budget carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo will shift to the IGI Airport Terminal 1 (T1) from Sunday, as they did before the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year.

“Attention Delhi Flyers! From October 31 2021, domestic SpiceJet Delhi flights (4 digit flight nos. starting with “8") to operate from T3. Remaining Delhi domestic flights to operate from T1. International flights from T3," read a recent SpiceJet tweet.

So far, Terminal 2 and terminal 3 of the Delhi airport have been handling flight operations at the Delhi airport from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively, the GMR group-led DIAL informed. With the reopening of T1, all terminals of the IGI airport will now be functional.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Terminal 1 of the Delhi airport have resumed keeping in mind the safety protocols amid an ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport they will be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, earlier told Hindustan Times.

The first flight scheduled from T1 was an Indigo flight which departed for Mumbai at 0105 hours. At the same time, the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has lifted the capping on passenger capacity for all domestic flights from October 18 onwards.

However, the ban on scheduled international flights to and from India has been extended till November 30, 2021.

 

