Delhi allows muted Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations, curbs to remain in place

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday granted permission for celebration of Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals this year amid strict restrictions in place.

The DDMA has asked organisers to cap gatherings at venues to the total of seats. Also, no eateries or fairs can be held as part of the festivals. Besides 100 per cent mask compliance, the DDMA has made it mandatory for separate entry and exit points.

The DDMA also announced physical reopening of all remaining classes from November 1. Offline classes for students of nine to 12 began a while ago.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 34 fresh cases of Covid-19 and two related deaths.

The decisions on further easing of curbs were taken at a scheduled meeting of the DDMA amid fears of an impending third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The second wave had wreaked havoc across the national capital.

Last year, the government had allowed Durga Puja committees to conduct the rituals but did not allow visitors to the pandals. Dussehra too was allowed in a few locations with a cap on visitors, and enforcement teams were deployed at the venues.

This year, Dussehra falls on October 15, while Durga Puja festivities will begin from October 11, with the days preceding the festivals often marked by large crowds in market places as people step out for shopping, eating, and entertainment.

Experts have been warning against loosening of too many restrictions that might lead to another rise in fresh infections that have been on a declining trend for a while now.

(With inputs from bureau)