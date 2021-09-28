Delhi reports first deaths due to Covid-19 in 10 days; 2 patients succumb to infection

Delhi on Tuesday recorded the first fatalities related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in 10 days as two patients succumbed to the infection, according to the health bulletin by Delhi government. Following this, the death toll of the city has increased to 25,087, with the case fatality rate standing at 1.74 per cent.

The last death due to Covid-19 was reported in the national capital on September 17 – a little less than two weeks before. As many as 34 fresh cases were logged, which took the cumulative tally of the city to 14,38,780, the health bulletin data revealed. Tuesday’s new caseload is slightly higher than Monday when 32 infections were reported. With 25 new recoveries, the total number of recovered patients in Delhi has reached 14,13,320, the bulletin data showed. On Monday, 37 new recoveries were logged in the city.

Furthermore, Delhi has been witnessing less than 50 single-day rises in Covid-19 cases for the past 13 days. On September 15, the national capital logged 57 fresh coronavirus cases. Following Tuesday’s figures, the active case count of Delhi stands at 373, the bulletin data showed.

A total of 105 people are currently under home isolation in Delhi, while as many as 229 people are hospitalised due to coronavirus. Five people are admitted in dedicated Covid-19 care centres.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 205,999 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccines, of which 90,935 received the first jab and the remaining 115,064 were inoculated with the second shot. Till now, a total of 1,73,59,825 individuals have been vaccinated in the national capital, with the first dose administered to 1,18,24,261 people and the second shot given to 55,35,564 individuals.