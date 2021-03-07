Home / India News / Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites in India
india news

Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites in India

There are 112 sites in India contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances. Besides, there are 168 sites that may be contaminated but require investigation and confirmation, as per the CPCB.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:22 PM IST
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.(PTI)

The national capital stands third on the list of states and Union territories with most contaminated sites, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

There are 112 sites in India contaminated by toxic and hazardous substances. Besides, there are 168 sites that may be contaminated but require investigation and confirmation, as per the CPCB.

Odisha tops the list with 23 contaminated sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh (21) and Delhi (11).  

Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfill sites, industrial areas at Jhilmil, Wazirpur, New Friends Colony, Dilshad Garden and Lawrence Road are among the 11 contaminated sites in Delhi.

Also, there are 12 “probably contaminated sites” in the national capital.

According to the Union Environment Ministry, 'Contaminated Sites' are delineated areas in which the “constituents and characteristics of the toxic and hazardous substances, caused by humans, exist at levels and in conditions which pose existing or imminent threats to human health and the environment”.

Contaminated sites may include production areas, landfills, dumps, waste storage and treatment sites, mine tailings sites, spill sites, chemical waste handler and storage sites located in various land uses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

From farms to mills, a long wait for UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed

News updates from HT: Amit Shah campaigns door-to-door in Kanyakumari

Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100

When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons

'Probably Contaminated Sites' are areas with alleged but not scientifically proven presence of such contaminants or substances.

Remediation work has been started to clean up 14 contaminated sites in 7 states on the directions of the National Green Tribunal.

These states include Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. 

Remediation of contaminated sites involves cleaning of contaminated media -- soil, groundwater, surface water and sediments -- by adopting various in-situ or ex-situ clean-up technologies up to a predefined remediation target levels for each identified constituent. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

delhi news

Local sources behind high pollution in north, east Delhi

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:23 AM IST
lucknow news

UP pollution control board to review industries on Ganga’s banks

PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
mumbai news

Road dust main contributor to PM pollution in Mumbai: Study

UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:25 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP