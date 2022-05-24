Delhi assembly panel pulls up top MCD official over ‘growing landfills’

New Delhi: Taking note of the “growing landfills” in the city, the public accounts committee of the Delhi Assembly on Monday issued summons to the newly-appointed commissioner of the unified municipal corporation of Delhi (MCD) and asked the officer to furnish audit reports, financial contracts and expenditure reports regarding the civic body’s solid waste management by May 30.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is a need for a detailed study of the utilisation of funds allocated to the MCD by the Delhi government. MCD officials have blamed a shortage of funds... so it is pertinent to question where these funds went. It is baffling that despite getting funds year on year from Delhi government in the name of solid waste management the BJP ruled MCD has completely failed at its primary job,” Atishi, who is the chairperson of the panel, said in a statement on Monday.

Also read: After Ghazipur, Bhalswa landfill goes up in flames

“It is baffling that despite getting funds year on year from the Delhi government for solid waste management the MCD has completely failed in the job. Thus, a detailed study of the accounts of the MCD’s funds was recommended by the environment committee. The Speaker has entrusted the Public Accounts Committee to conduct this detailed study,” said Atishi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON