After Ghazipur, Bhalswa landfill goes up in flames
- A senior North MCD official said efforts to douse the fire were on till late night and the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the origin point.
A fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday evening and continued to burn late into the night, even as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) battled the blaze since 5.45pm. This is fourth major fire to be reported from Delhi’s landfill sites in the last one month, with the three previous blazes being reported from east Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill.
A senior North MCD official said efforts to douse the fire were on till late night and the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the origin point. “It is not yet known whether the fire was caused by methane generation or human activity,” the municipal official said.
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to provide a detailed report on the fire within 24 hours.
With temperatures rising in the city, the frequency of landfill fires has also increased.
The first major inferno this summer was reported at Ghazjpur on March 28, and it continued to burn for three days. Two more blazes were reported at the site on April 10 and April 20, the DFS said.
A second senior north corporation official said when temperatures rise, methane generated by decaying organic matter — from legacy waste at the landfill — also increases. “Methane gas spontaneously ignites under such weather conditions. It is a natural phenomenon. Such a major fire at Bhalswa has not occurred lately and we will look into the exact cause once the situation is under control,” the official said, asking not to be named.
A DFS official said proper treatment of waste is the only solution. “The MCD should place an inert layer of sand and construction waste after every layer of freshly dumped waste. These act as barriers against fires,” the official said.
Jogi Ram Jain, standing committee chairman, north corporation said all bulldozers have been pressed into action to dump inert material. “Our teams and sanitation department chief are at the spot. We are trying to extinguish the fire tonight itself. An inquiry will be conducted,” he said.
The Aam Aadmi Party has blamed the “mismanagement” of the BJP-led civic bodies for the fires. Durgesh Pathak, AAP leader in charge of municipal affairs, said, “These fires are due to the corruption of BJP-led corporations and it will take them down.”
Man dies after brawl turns violent at Noida pub; wife alleges foul play
A 30-year-old man died after the deceased Brijesh Kumar Ray was assaulted during a brawl at a pub in Sector 38A on Monday night. Police said that employees of a private firm were partying at the pub when the victim was hit after an argument with the pub staffers over the bill. Additional deputy police commissioner Ranvijay Singh said seven employees of the firm, located in Sector 82, gathered at the Lost Lemons pub for a party.
RRTS project: Viaduct work for first phase of priority stretch complete in Ghaziabad
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which is developing the Regional Rapid Transit System project, has fully completed the viaduct of one section of the 17-kilometre priority stretch (in Ghaziabad). The stretch is likely to get commissioned in March, 2023. The entire stretch is to get commissioned in March, 2025. The priority stretch will have five stations, including Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, and Duhai.
Man booked for sodomising 10- year-old nephew in Ludhiana
A 26-year-old man was booked for sodomising his nephew in Basant Nagar on Tuesday. The mother of the 10-year-old victim said, “My husband and I had gone to purchase groceries from the market, leaving our son in the care of my brother-in-law. When we returned my son said he was hurt, and on being prodded revealed that he had been sexually assaulted by the accused.”
Ludhiana administration opens donation counter to help underprivileged children
Ludhiana In a unique initiative, the district administration has set up a donation corner for underprivileged children comprising a 'stationery ATM' and 'toys bank' outside the deputy commissioner's office. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the donation corner at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday. The items donated by the public will be distributed among the needy. Among those who attended the inauguration were ADC (general) Rahul Chaba, and assistant commissioner (general) Gurbir Singh Kohli.
Ludhiana | Tenders for ₹300-crore railway station project likely to be floated in May
Railways is likely to float tenders for the ₹300-crore project to revamp the Ludhiana station, one of the biggest junctions in Ferozepur division, in May. No major renovation since 1860s The British-era railway station has not undergone any significant renovation since it was established in the 1860s. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the railways' team had come to the MC seek suggestions and he had directed MC officials to look into the project.
