Delhi assembly results: AAP leader Amanatullah Khan in tough fight against BJP's Manish Chaudhary

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Amanatullah Khan was leading from Okhla constituency in the assembly election resulsts of which was being declared on Saturday. AAP leader Amanatullah Khan (PTI)

Khan was up against BJP's Manish Chaudhary, Congress' Ariba Khan and AIMIM Shifa Ur Rehman Khan.

Amanatullah Khan, born in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh currently serves as the representative of the Okhla constituency in Delhi's Legislative Assembly.

His political journey began with a loss in the 2013 Delhi elections, where he contested as a candidate from the Lok Jan Shakti Party. However, in 2015, Khan achieved a significant victory, defeating BJP’s Braham Singh by an impressive margin of over 60,000 votes.

Despite his success, Khan’s tenure has been marked by controversy, with opposition parties frequently criticising him.

Amanatullah Khan rose to prominence during the 2019-20 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Shaheen Bagh.

Despite AAP distancing itself from the protests, Khan actively participated in the demonstrations.

BJP filed a complaint with the Delhi Police accusing Khan of inciting violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

This was just one of many controversies, with several AAP leaders also demanding his removal from the party due to his actions.

Amanatullah Khan's record includes multiple legal issues. In July 2016, he was arrested after a woman accused him of threatening her over a power cut complaint.

He was later arrested again over allegations of sexual harassment by his brother-in-law’s wife. Moreover, he was questioned by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) regarding a suspected recruitment scam at the Delhi Waqf Board.

In 2017, Khan was suspended after an altercation with Kumar Vishwas, and in 2018, he faced legal action for allegedly assaulting Delhi's chief secretary Anshu Prakash.

For the 2020 Delhi elections, Khan was once again selected by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to represent Okhla. In the 2015 elections, he secured the seat with a decisive vote share of 62.57 percent, defeating BJP’s Braham Singh, who garnered only 23.84 percent.

Amanatullah Khan was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged purchase of ₹36 crore worth of land in Okhla.

However, a Delhi court dismissed the charges and granted him bail, citing the lack of necessary approval for prosecution.