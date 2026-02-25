'Delhi is for all': CM Gupta reacts to 'dhande wali' abuses at Northeast women in Malviya Nagar

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday strongly condemned the incident involving three women from Northeast who were hurled racial abuses and threatened by a couple in Malviya Nagar recently. Delhi belongs to everyone, Rekha Gupta said in a video message shared on X. (X/@gupta_rekha) Delhi belongs to everyone, Rekha Gupta said in a video message shared on X. “Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally. The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits. Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost,” she said. “We are all one, and the safety of every daughter is our utmost responsibility,” she added.

The incident hit headlines after its video, showing a couple in Malviya Nagar threatening and hurling racial abuses at the three women during a dispute over dust from electrical work at their rented accommodation went viral. Police on Wednesday said they arrested the accused, Ruby Jain, 35, and her husband, Harsh Singh. Police said they added charges under of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act or the SC/ST Act based on the material available on record, HT reported earlier.