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Delhi biryani seller arrested for killing wife with butcher's knife after dispute over his affair

The accused, identified as Pradeep, had fled from the spot after stabbing his wife Sonia.

Updated on: Oct 4, 2026, 21:06:46 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death using a butcher knife at his Biryani stall in JJ Colony Palam in southwest Delhi on September 27, police said on Sunday.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the attending doctors declared her brought dead. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
The injured woman was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the attending doctors declared her brought dead. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The couple frequently quarreled and had disputes arising out of allegations, suspicions and doubts regarding each other's conduct and alleged extra-marital relationships, the police said.

The accused, identified as Pradeep, had fled from the spot after stabbing his wife Sonia. However, the crime branch’s anti-gangster squad (AGS) received information about Pradeep’s movement in the Dwarka Sector-20 area on October 2, following which a raid was conducted and he was arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Harsh Indora said that on September 27 at about 4.49pm, the Palam Village police station received a call regarding the stabbing of a woman near Kali Mata Mandir in JJ Colony, Palam.

“Pradeep stabbed Sonia multiple times in her chest and neck before fleeing the crime scene. A murder case was registered at the police station, and investigation was taken up,” Indora said.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the attending doctors declared her brought dead.

“Their matrimonial relationship had remained strained for some time and they frequently quarrelled over each other’s conduct and alleged affairs. On September 27, during yet another matrimonial dispute, Pradeep allegedly stabbed his wife resulting in serious injuries to the victim, who subsequently succumbed to her injuries. We are trying to recover the knife used in the crime,” added DCP Indora.

The couple got married in 2017 and have two sons.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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