Delhi body approves Manmohan Singh’s memorial at Rajghat, sets conditions

The Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC) has approved the proposal for a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, while directing the project authorities to ensure that its architecture, materials and landscaping conform with the character of existing memorials at Rajghat.

Meeting observations

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The memorial for Manmohan Singh will be located at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. (HT File Photo)

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The approval, recorded in the commission’s August 25 meeting minutes, includes observations on the memorial’s architectural treatment, landscape, materials, accessibility and peripheral elements. DUAC also directed that any significant changes affecting the memorial’s external appearance be brought before it before execution.

The proposal was submitted by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and scrutinised by the commission in discussions with the architect, following which clarifications were provided on issues raised by DUAC.

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Key conditions

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{{^usCountry}} A key condition relates to the memorial’s relationship with existing samadhis at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. DUAC noted that permission granted by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, requires the samadhi to maintain the surroundings, natural setting and existing memorials in “broad conformity and harmony.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A key condition relates to the memorial’s relationship with existing samadhis at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. DUAC noted that permission granted by the Land and Development Office (L&DO), under the Union housing and urban affairs ministry, requires the samadhi to maintain the surroundings, natural setting and existing memorials in “broad conformity and harmony.” {{/usCountry}}

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“The architectural treatment, landscape design, material and colour palette, paving, peripheral treatment and other external elements of the proposed Samadhi shall be appropriately coordinated with the established visual and architectural character of the existing Samadhis within Rashtriya Smriti Sthal,” the minutes said.

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Architectural coordination

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The commission observed that the Rajghat area has an established architectural and landscape vocabulary, characterised by restrained memorial design and an open landscaped setting. The new memorial should retain its individual identity while remaining visually harmonious with the larger precinct, it said.

DUAC has also sought consideration of the proposed use of white marble or white granite, directing that the material and colour palette be assessed against existing samadhis to establish visual continuity.

Landscape planning

Landscape planning has been made an integral part of the approval. Lawns, plantations, flower beds, paved areas and peripheral landscaping will have to be coordinated with the existing landscape.

An existing tree within the proposed memorial site must also be protected and sensitively integrated into the design without affecting its health, root system or future growth. “The tree is to be sensitively integrated into the design without adversely affecting its health, root system or future growth,” it said.

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Site element coordination

The commission has prescribed coordinated designs for boundary treatment, railings, pathways, signage, plaques and other site elements. Materials, proportions and detailing will have to match the overall character of Rashtriya Smriti Sthal.

The proposal includes a designated area for visitors to remove footwear. DUAC has directed that seating benches be provided on both sides of the pathway leading to the memorial, with provision to protect footwear from rain.

A coordinated landscape plan showing existing and proposed trees, plantation species, paving, levels and pathways has also been sought. All architectural and landscape drawings and 3D views must be coordinated, particularly on materials, colours, levels, paving and landscaping.

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The approval is limited to architectural, urban design and aesthetic considerations. The project authorities will have to comply with L&DO conditions and all statutory requirements.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the primary focus of the DUAC's approval? The approval focuses on ensuring that the memorial's architecture, materials, and landscaping are in harmony with existing memorials at Rajghat. Who submitted the memorial proposal? The proposal was submitted by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD). What condition must the memorial meeting existing samadhis adhere to? The memorial must maintain the surroundings, natural setting, and existing memorials in broad conformity and harmony. What type of materials has DUAC suggested for the new memorial? DUAC has sought consideration of the proposed use of white marble or white granite.