Greater Noida bus gang-rape: Charge sheet cites DNA proof, 50 witness statements

Forensic evidence, including biological samples, and statements from 50 witnesses form a key part of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police against two accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl inside a bus on August 4, officers aware of the developments said on Tuesday.
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A senior officer aware of the investigation said the charge sheet was filed on September 18 and the court took cognisance on September 24. The bus driver and conductor, have been charged under sections 70 (gang rape) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of BNS, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.
“The charge sheet is around 400 pages and includes statements of 50 witnesses. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has also been attached, along with the other evidence collected during the investigation,” the officer said.
On August 4, the victim, a Class 11 student from Mainpuri, reportedly boarded the bus at Pari Chowk in Greater Noida, after the conductor told her that it was headed towards Noida Sector 63. Police said the girl was allegedly raped by the driver and conductor after the bus moved.
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The officer said the charge sheet also details other exhibits collected from the bus, including a piece of cloth and fingerprints.
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The officer said the charge sheet also details other exhibits collected from the bus, including a piece of cloth and fingerprints.
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Among the statements collected were those of public witnesses, including a security guard and owners of two bus repair shops in Surajpur and Malakpur in Uttar Pradesh, along with the girl’s cousin, police said. Two CCTV recordings were also documented.
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.
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Home/India News/Greater Noida bus gang-rape: Charge sheet cites DNA proof, 50 witness statements
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