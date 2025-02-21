Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: CAG report to be presented on Feb 25 in assembly, says BJP's Vijender Gupta

ANI |
Feb 21, 2025 03:18 PM IST

MLA Vijender Gupta, BJP's nominee for the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker said that the report of the CAG. will be tabled on February 25

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vijender Gupta, BJP's nominee for the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker, on Friday, said that the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) will be tabled on February 25 during the three-day session of the Legislative Assembly.

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta at the party office on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta at the party office on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Speaking with ANI, Vijender Gupta said that tabling of the CAG report is the foremost agenda of the government as decided in the cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Gupta said the session will be held on February 24, 25 and 27.

As per the procedure, all 70 MLAs of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will take oath on the first day of the session, following which the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held.

"On 24th Feb, oath (by Members) and election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take place. On 25th Feb, CAG report will be tabled before the House" Gupta said.

"After that Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be elected. The first agenda after this is CAG report. The report has already been received by the Speaker's office. So, the first agenda is to table the CAG report and hold discussion on it after the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker," Gupta said.

Earlier in the day, BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said that the CAG report will be tabled and all those who looted the nation will not be spared.

The CAG report will be tabled, and PM Modi has said that anyone who has looted the nation will not be spared," Dushyant Gautam said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the people on February 8 that the report will be presented in the first session of the newly elected assembly itself.

Notably, the CAG report revealed a significant revenue loss of 2,026 crore due to irregularities in the Delhi government's excise policy. The report's findings stated that there were deviations from the objectives of the policy, a lack of transparency in pricing, and violations in issuing licenses that were not penalised. (ANI)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On