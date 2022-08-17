Delhi CM Kejriwal launches ‘Mission to make India No 1’, chalks out 5-point plan

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal launched “mission to make India No. 1” at the national Capital’s Talkatora stadium on Wednesday.

While outlining five subjects that needs to be addressed at national level, Kejriwal said the country will have to come together as a family on the lines of struggle for Indian independence to achieve the goal of “making India great again.”

He stated that the country will have to ensure five conditions namely, free and good education for 25crore school children, ensure free quality healthcare, provide jobs to every single youngster, adequate compensation for the farmers and to ensure that every woman gets respect, equality and security.

During his 20-minute address at the launch event, the Delhi CM said the country got together to throw the Britishers out of the country and now 130crore people will have to come together to make India great again.

“We are launching this as a national mission. it will be called Make India number 1 and every citizen of country should join this mission,” Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering of AAP volunteers and workers including cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain.

He said the country will have to prioritise the education of 27crore children while thinking about 130crore citizens as a family.

“No matter how much money we need to spend but we will have to make arrangement for free and quality education. Second, this is to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen which is free. Every life is important to us and will have to open hospitals, dispensaries and mohalla clinics in every part of the country,” he added

Delhi chief minister said youth are the biggest asset of the country but they are roaming without jobs.

“We have to ensure jobs for every single youngster. Not one person should be jobless and this can be done if the intent is right,” he stated.

The fourth pointer Kejriwal stressed is the need for the women of this country should get respect and be treated equally for which people will also need to work within our homes and our society.

“Lastly, today the children of farmers don’t want to become farmers. We will have to ensure that farmers get adequate compensation for their hard work. These five things have to be carried out under this national mission,” he said.

Kejriwal said this is an apolitical mission and people from all parties including BJP and Congress should join.

“We have to stop these fights. We have wasted 75 years in fighting. BJP, Congress, AAP, Hindu Muslim, Pandit-- everyone is fighting each other. We have to live like a family, end hatred for this mission to succeed,” he added.