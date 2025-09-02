Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to resume 'Jan Sunwai' from Wednesday amid heavy security after attack

PTI |
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 09:55 pm IST

Instructions have been issued notifying that unnecessary movement of people during the chief minister's attendance will not be allowed.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will resume the 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office on Wednesday, amid beefed-up security arrangements including the deployment of plain-clothed policemen and screening of individuals with a facial recognition system, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior Delhi Police officer informed that the security coverage of chief minister Rekha Gupta will remain enhanced during the programme.
A senior Delhi Police officer informed that the security coverage of chief minister Rekha Gupta will remain enhanced during the programme.(File/HT Photo)

The public hearings by the chief minister, in which she met people, redressed their grievances and helped them at her camp office, were interrupted after an attack on her by a Rajkot resident on August 20.

"The Jan Sunwai will be held at the Mukhya Mantri Jan Sewa Sadan from 8 am to 10 am, during which the chief minister will meet and interact with the public in a systematic manner," a Delhi government officer said.

Instructions have been issued notifying that unnecessary movement of people during the chief minister's attendance will not be allowed, to ensure a crowd is not formed. Officers and security personnel will closely follow her during interactions, he said.

Additionally, each person present at the event will be verified, and their grievance will be noted down before their interaction with Gupta, the officer mentioned further.

A senior Delhi Police officer informed that the security coverage of the chief minister will remain enhanced during the programme, with the deployment of plain-clothed policemen and setting up a facial recognition system to verify the identities of those attending the event.

Armed police will also be involved, forming an inner circle of the chief minister's security. 10 police personnel will be in the outer ring and maintain proximity to her, the officer stated.

The venue of the 'Jan Sunwai' will be monitored through CCTV cameras, and everyone attending will be frisked with metal detectors, he added.

