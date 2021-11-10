Delhi Declaration seeks non-interference in Afghan affairs without naming Pak

The top security officials of seven countries released a consensus document on the issue of Afghanistan on Wednesday afternoon. The document was released after a regional security dialogue chaired by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

According to a consensus statement issued by the NSAs, discussions were held on the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its regional and its global ramifications. What is significant is that the consensus was not critical of the Taliban regime in Kabul, barring suggestions to the Sunni Pashtun force that it should be an independent and an inclusive regime.

That the consensus emphasised of maintaining the territorial integrity of Afghanistan and was against interference from outside powers is a clear hint to the Pakistani deep state, which seeks strategic space in Kabul. Since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, the Pakistani ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hamid, close confidante of Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan, has publicly visited Kabul twice and is seen the principal backer of Sirajuddin Haqqani, who heads the eponymous terrorist network.

The NSAs and secretaries of the national security councils of respective countries said in the statement that Afghanistan's territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts.

The NSAs also called for a collective cooperation against the menace of radicalisation, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region and stressed on the necessity of forming an open and truly inclusive government that represents the will of all the people of Afghanistan.

They also condemned in the strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed their firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The NSAs expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in the war-torn country and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul reiterating strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the Security Council of five Central Asian countries - Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan besides Russia and Iran - attended the New Delhi meet on Afghanistan.

Doval, who chaired the dialogue on Afghanistan, earlier called for greater cooperation and interaction and coordination amongst the regional countries over the issue of Afghanistan.

According to ministry of external affairs (MEA), the dialogue will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability.

According to MEA, the countries will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan during the meeting. It is a continuation of the format started by Tehran in 2018 and 2019.