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Delhi court allows confiscation of assets linked to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari

Alleged to be a middleman in defence deals, he is accused of routing large sums through overseas shell companies and investing in properties in the UAE and the UK between 2009 and 2016.

Published on: May 05, 2026 01:48 pm IST
By Arnabjit Sur
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A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed the confiscation of properties and assets belonging to UK-based arms dealer and fugitive economic offender (FEO) Sanjay Bhandari in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

UK-based arms dealer and fugitive economic offender Sanjay Bhandari. (File Photo)

The Rouse Avenue Court, according to the order passed by special judge Sanjay Jindal, has directed confiscation of certain properties located in India and abroad, while reserving its decision on the remaining assets for July 18.

At the outset, the court said it had divided Bhandari’s properties, which the ED sought to confiscate as part of FEO proceedings, into two categories — List A and List B. A detailed order is awaited.

On July 5, Bhandari was declared a fugitive economic offender by a Delhi court, enabling the agency to confiscate his properties across jurisdictions that are considered proceeds of crime or “benami” in nature. The FEO tag also bars him from defending any civil suit in India.

The court had then observed that Bhandari had wilfully refused to return to India to face criminal prosecution and that the value of the scheduled offence — an Income Tax case under the Black Money Act — exceeded 100 crore, meeting the threshold for declaring him a fugitive offender.

According to the ED, Bhandari had undisclosed foreign income of 655 crore and evaded tax amounting to 196 crore.

Alleged to be a middleman in defence deals, he is accused of routing large sums through overseas shell companies and investing in properties in the UAE and the UK between 2009 and 2016.

He has also been under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since 2019 in connection with alleged corruption in a 2,985-crore deal for procurement of 75 PC-7 trainer aircraft from Swiss manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft, and for allegedly laundering money linked to properties in London associated with Robert Vadra. In that case, NRI businessman C C Thampi was arrested by the ED in January 2020.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arnabjit Sur

Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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