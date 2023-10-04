Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav in alleged job scam

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court today granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal chief and former Bihar CM, Lalu Yadav, his wife and former Bihar CM, Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and others in the alleged land-for-job scam case. The court granted bail to one of the state's most prominent political families on a personal bond of ₹50,000, and posted the matter for next hearing on October 16. RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (right) and Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (left).(File Photo)

The court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to furnish copies of the chargesheet to the accused.

Yadav, Rabri Devi and the Bihar Deputy CM had personally appeared before the Court of Special Judge, Geetanjali Goel, following summons.

The court issued the summons to the Yadav family and 14 other accused in the alleged scam, on September 22.

Special judge Goel, taking cognizance of the fresh chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 3, had asked all the accused to personally appear before her.

On Tuesday, Lalu Yadav appeared unperturbed with the hearing as he said he had nothing to be scared about. "Hearings keep happening. Have we done anything that we need to be scared about?" the RJD chief had said.

This is the second chargesheet filed by the CBI against 17 accused in the case, including Yadav, his wife, younger son, former GM of West Central Railways(WCR), a private company and a few private persons.

The agency registered the case against Yadav and his family, including two daughters, on May 18, 2022.

The CBI has accused the former railway minister of accepting landed property in return for appointment of substitutes in Group “D” post in the Indian Railways.

The accused allegedly collected applications and documents of such candidates through associates and then sent those to West Central Railway for processing for jobs, the CBI has alleged. These candidates were later provided jobs in Railways under the influence of the accused, it added. These candidates were first appointed as substitutes and were later regularized, the agency said.

With inputs from ANI

