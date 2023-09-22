News / Cities / Patna News / “Nothing new”, says Tejashwi Yadav on court summon in land-for-jobs case

“Nothing new”, says Tejashwi Yadav on court summon in land-for-jobs case

ByVijay Swaroop
Sep 22, 2023 03:06 PM IST

The special judge took cognizance of a fresh chargesheet filed by the CBI and issued summons

Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday remained unfazed over the summons issued by a Delhi court in the land-for-jobs case saying that it is nothing new.

This is the first time that Tejashwi’s name figures in the chargesheet. (HT Photo | Santosh Kumar)
This is the first time that Tejashwi’s name figures in the chargesheet. (HT Photo | Santosh Kumar)

“It is not a new thing. All this is old news. This will continue to happen in future too. This is neither the first nor the last,” he said while interacting with media persons on the sidelines of a function in the state capital Patna.

The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi issued summons to former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav and others accused in relation to a fresh chargesheet in the alleged land for jobs case asking them to appear on October 4.

Also Read: Land for jobs case: ED attaches assets of Lalu’s kin

This is the first time that Tejashwi’s name figures in the chargesheet.

In the last hearing, CBI had told the court that it has received approval from the Union home ministry to initiate the case against Lalu Prasad.

Tejashwi also took a dig at the central government over the implementation of the women’s reservation bill.

“What is the meaning of a law which will not be implemented?”, he said and demanded the quota for women should be 50% instead of 33%.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vijay Swaroop

    Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out