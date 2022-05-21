Delhi court on bail to prof Ratan Lal over Gyanvapsi Mosque post: 'Can have 130 crore different views'

The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi on Saturday granted bail to Delhi University associate professor Ratan Lal, who was arrested on Friday for his alleged objectionable social media post on claims of a 'Shivling' at the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi. Issuing the bail order, chief metropolitan magistrate Siddhartha Malik said Lal had shared a post wherein he had made a remark on a structure including a claim regarding the discovery of a 'Shivling' and that the matter was still pending before the concerned courts.

It added the photographs used in the post were themselves not verified to be belonging to any specific proceedings as the controversy related to a report which was still not in the public domain.

The court granted relief to Lal on furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 and one surety of like amount.

"India is a country of more than 130 crore people and any subject can have 130 crore different views and perceptions. The feeling of hurt felt by an individual cannot represent the entire group or community and any such complaint regarding hurt feelings has to be seen in its context considering the entire spectrum of facts/circumstances," the court stated.

"Therefore, it is clear that the post of the accused is speculative in nature with regard to a structure/symbol which as of now is not accessible in the public domain," it added.

It further said, "When considered in the aforesaid context, the post of the accused may appear to be a failed attempt at satire regarding a controversial subject which has backfired, resulting in the present FIR."

Lal was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Delhi Police.

An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer. In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal alleged that Lal had recently shared a "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling".

Left-affiliated All India Students Association (AISA) activists on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi University's Arts Faculty against the arrest of Lal, who teaches at the Hindu College.

