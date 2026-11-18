A Delhi court on Wednesday told the Delhi Police to file an action taken report (ATR) on a private complaint filed by a lawyer claiming that senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was enrolled in the electoral rolls in 1980 before she acquired Indian citizenship.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and others at a symbolic "public impeachment" of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in New Delhi (AICC)

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Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) Vinod Joshi of Rouse Avenue Courts passed the direction while taking up the complaint filed by Vikas Tripathi, vice-president of the Central Delhi Court Bar Association at Rouse Avenue courts. The court listed the matter for further hearing and consideration of the police response on November 27.

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Also Read: Delhi court revives complaint against Sonia Gandhi over alleged voter list forgery

The complaint had previously been dismissed by ACJM Vaibhav Chaurasia on September 11 but this order was set aside by special judge Vishal Gogne on September 21 on the ground that the decision did not comply with provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that required the magistrate to seek a police report and hear the investigating officer before deciding an application for registration of a first information report (FIR). “The order suffers from non-application of mind and is liable to be set aside,” the special judge said.

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{{^usCountry}} The September 11 verdict dismissing the complaint had pointed to the lack of cogent evidence against the Congress leader to make the case that she forged papers to enrol herself as a voter. “Mere bald assertions, unaccompanied by the essential particulars required to attract the statutory elements of cheating or forgery, cannot substitute a legally sustainable accusation,” ACJM Chaurasia said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The September 11 verdict dismissing the complaint had pointed to the lack of cogent evidence against the Congress leader to make the case that she forged papers to enrol herself as a voter. “Mere bald assertions, unaccompanied by the essential particulars required to attract the statutory elements of cheating or forgery, cannot substitute a legally sustainable accusation,” ACJM Chaurasia said. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Sonia Gandhi tells Delhi court plea on voter roll is baseless, politically driven

In his complaint, Tripathi accused Gandhi of forgery and cheating, claiming that her name figured in the electoral rolls in 1980, although she acquired Indian citizenship only on April 30, 1983. He further claimed that her name was deleted from the rolls in 1982 and subsequently re-entered on January 1, 1983.

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Gandhi, through senior advocate R S Cheema, opposed the revision petition before Gogne’s court, describing the complaint as politically motivated and argued that it was an attempt to abuse the process of law. Her counsel maintained that the complainant had produced no documentary evidence to establish forgery or falsification of records by her.

Also Read: Plea on Sonia Gandhi’s name in poll roll before citizenship dismissed

Gandhi had also argued that questions relating to citizenship fell within the domain of the central government, while preparation and revision of electoral rolls were statutory functions of the Election Commission of India. Criminal courts, her counsel contended, could not assume these functions by entertaining private complaints.

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Her reply further argued that the allegations were based on a controversy raised in the media more than 25 years ago and were being revived without any fresh factual basis.