Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation

Updated: May 07, 2020 00:10 IST

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the city police to register an FIR against two women who had allegedly violated the lockdown orders and passed communal slurs in the Rodgran, Lal Kuan on April 16, stating that this might lead to communal tension in the area which had witnessed tension due to a parking fight.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rishabh Kapoor ordered that the case be registered against the two women under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 153A (vilification or attacks upon the religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

According to a complaint by a local resident, on April 16, the two women—Mamta and Suraiya—had allegedly tried to disrupt the communal harmony by passing communally disparaging remarks. The complainant Waiz Islam contended that these two women were carrying metal rods in their hands and caused public annoyance by smashing the doors of houses and shops, mostly populated by the Muslims.

He said the video of the incident was taken and uploaded on the web. The complaint added that the area is communally sensitive and has already witnessed communal tension due to a parking issue. He said that even though the matter was reported to the Station House Officer (SHO) and an email was also sent to the DCP, no action has been taken so far.

In an Action Taken Report (ATR), the Delhi police informed the court that the two women were out on the streets to feed the stray dogs and had a heated exchange with the people of Rodgran. The police said the ladies did not pass any communal slurs and a local press reporter uploaded the video on the web without verifying it.

However, the court said that the duo had violated the lockdown and even though they belonged to an NGO, they should have carried proper passes granting them permission to roam freely. The judge also pointed out that both the women were residents of Farshkahan, Lal Kuan and Gali Jamun Wali, Ballimaran, around 450 and 750 meters respectively from the place of the incident.

The Metropolitan Magistrate said that there is no justification as to what the women were doing in the area where the incident occurred. He said all the offences are cognizable in nature and requires investigation.

“…prima facie commission of cognizable offence is shown. The area of occurrence is a sensitive area which has already witnessed communal tension on a previous occasion, therefore, (if) incidents like these are not taken in law, it would lead to communal disharmony and disturbance in public peace and tranquillity, which the nation is not prepared (for) at this time of Covid-19,” the judge said.