Home / India News / Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea
india news

Toolkit case: Delhi court to hear Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk's anticipatory bail plea

Delhi Police are investigating a case related to the social media toolkit and Jacob has been accused of helping edit the document.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 07:13 AM IST
The Delhi Police have issued a non-bailable warrant against Nikita Jacob.(@nikitajacob/Twitter )

A Delhi court on Tuesday will hear the anticipatory bail petitions of activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, who have been accused in a toolkit case along with Disha Ravi. The case involves the creation and sharing of a toolkit - an online document - in support of the farmers' protest.

The hearing was scheduled for today, after additional session judge Dharmera Rana during March 2 hearing, gave the Delhi Police a week's time to file a detailed response on Jacob's plea. The court directed the police to hand over a copy of its reply to Jacob's bail plea to her counsel.

On February 17, Bombay high court gave three-weeks transit anticipatory bail to Jacob, so that the accused could approach the court concerned in Delhi, where the case is lodged. Muluk was granted transit anticipatory bail from the Aurangabad bench on February 16 for 10 days.

On February 25, the court granted protection from arrest to Muluk which ends today.

Delhi Police are investigating a case related to the social media toolkit and Jacob has been accused of helping edit the document. They say that the toolkit was created with an intention to defame India and spread misinformation in the country.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rain, snow predicted in western Himalayan region for next few days: IMD

Kolkata fire: Mamata says no one from railways was present, officials deny claim

LIVE: China reports 8 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

LIVE: Lakhs of farmers will reach Parliament, if needed, says Tikait

The document was first publicised by Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, who tweeted in support of ongoing farmers' agitating against the contentious farm laws at the Delhi border.

The police have also linked the toolkit with the clashes that occurred between the protesters and police during the tractor rally on January 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest

Related Stories

news

‘Justice has been done’: Disha Ravi’s father on her bail in Toolkit case

PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:41 PM IST
india news

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob gets pre-arrest bail

UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:30 AM IST
india news

Police wait for Google to help them trace creators of ‘toolkit’

PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:49 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP