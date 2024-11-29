Delhi: Day after Prashant Vihar blast, Rohini school gets bomb threat email

Day after a low-intensity blast took place in the Prashant Vihar area of Delhi's Rohini, a private school in the vicinity received a bomb threat via email on Friday, PTI reported. A call about the bomb threat email was received from the Delhi Police at 10:57 am. (PTI)

The Delhi Fire Service officials said that the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax after the school premises were thoroughly searched.

A call from the Delhi Police was received about the bomb threat at around 10:57 am at the Venkateshwar Global School (VGS). The school is located within one kilometer of the site of Thursday's blast.

An officer said that a team of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) immediately reached the school. DFS officials, along with police, bomb disposal squad, and the dog squad checked and searched the entire premises of the school.

Students' parents were informed about the situation and asked to pick up their wards by 11 am. "The situation is well under control. There is no need to panic," a message from the school sent to the parents read.

VGS principal, Dr Namita Singhal, said the threat email was received on the school's official id.

Meanwhile, Rani Awasthi, mother of an eighth standard student at the school said, "We are deeply concerned about the current situation in the city. How can we feel confident about our children's safety?"

Awasthi expressed concerns over the bomb blast that took place in Prashant Vihar a day before, adding that she went blank the minute she received information about the bomb threat her daughter's school had received.

The mother said that now she will be in constant fear even after sending her child to school, noting that she cannot put her studies on hold.

An official said that police have launched an investigation into the bomb threat.

Meanwhile, in connection with the explosion which took place near a cinema hall in Rohini, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR, officials said.

Police said that the blast went off in a scooter, adding that a white powder was recovered from near the site. The incident triggered panic among the residents and those in the vicinity at the time.

A case under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Section 326 (g) (mischief with severe consequences to public safety) and Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Section 3 of the Explosive Substance Act was registered at the Prashant Vihar police station in connection with Thursday's blast.

Police said that the case has been registered against unknown persons and efforts are underway to nab and arrest the accused who dumped or planted the explosive material at the site.

(with PTI inputs)