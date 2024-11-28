‘White powder, scooter’: What police found at Delhi blast site

The low-intensity blast that rocked Delhi's Prashant Vihar area in Rohini went off in a scooter, the police sources said, adding they have found a white power at the site of the explosion. Police personnel at the site after a blast was reported near a PVR at Delhi's Prashant Vihar. (PTI)

A senior officer told HT that the police received the call about the blast at 11:48 a.m. They soon deployed the district's bomb disposal team. "The blast was in a scooter. A white powder has been recovered from near the blast site," the officer added.

The driver of a three-wheeler parked near the blast site sustained minor injuries. The area has been cordoned off.

The explosion went off outside a sweet shop in Prashant Vihar. Shops in the vicinity have been asked to close down.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services told PTI that they rushed four fire tenders after receiving information about the explosion.

"We rushed four fire tenders on the spot. Our teams are following the rest of the details," the official said.

The police said a bomb detection team, dog squad, local police force, along with the Delhi Fire Services, were present at the blast site.

PTI reported citing police sources that the Thursday morning explosion bears resemblance to the blast that occurred outside a CRPF school's boundary wall in Prashant Vihar last month.

"But this was a very low-intensity blast which occurred opposite a sweet shop. We cannot link them right now," the source added.

Senior police officers, including additional commissioner of police Rajeev Ranjan, have reached the site.

On October 20, a strong blast ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area. It was later found to be a crude bomb explosion.

With inputs from PTI, Hemani Bhandari