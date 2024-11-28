Explosion near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, security agencies at site

An explosion was reported from Prashant Vihar of Delhi's Rohini on Thursday morning, over a month after a blast had tigered panic in the same area. The explosion on Thursday took place near PVR in Prashant Vihar, area, an indiatoday.in report said. The call regarding a blast was received from Prashant Vihar 11.48 AM on Thursday(PTI video)

The call regarding a blast was received from Prashant Vihar 11.48 AM on Thursday, news agency ANI cited Delhi Fire Service.

Fire tenders were at the site, Delhi Fire Service said.

Teams of the Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell and Bomb Disposal Squad had also reached the spot later. The area had been cordoned of.

Last month, a strong blast ripped through a wall of the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar, triggering panic across the city and prompting the top investigation agencies to the spot to find clues into the explosion. No one was hurt in the incident.

A high alert was sounded in the city by police in the wake of the blast.

Initial investigation suggests the blast could have been caused by a crude bomb, however, probe later revealed that the explosion may have been caused by burning cigarette butts, thrown by a man walking his dog, coming in contact with industrial waste in a garbage dump, according to an Indian Express report.

According to police and witnesses, the blast, captured in a CCTV camera, destroyed a portion of the school wall, windowpanes of nearby shops, and damaged a few cars parked nearby.

The sound of the blast was heard several hundred metres away.

After the explosion, teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Delhi Police cordoned off the area and forensic experts had collected samples from the site.