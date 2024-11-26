Blast outside rapper Badshah’s bar in Chandigarh, no casualty

Two low-intensity explosions were reported at two bar-cum-lounges, including one owned by rapper Badshah, in Chandigarh’s upmarket Sector 26 between 3.15am and 3.30am on Tuesday. No one was injured in the blasts though the glass of one of the restaurants was shattered, police said. Pieces of broken window glass lie on the floor after an explosion outside a club in Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The blasts occurred outside De’Orra and Seville, owned by the Punjabi singer. Police sources said that two unidentified motorcycle-borne men set off an explosive device near the entrance of Seville at 3.15am. Though there is no CCTV footage of the first blast, the second incident at De’Orra, which is barely 30 metres away from Seville, was captured on camera as the men threw a crude bomb, shattering glasspanes of the bar-cum-lounge, minutes later.

“At 3.30am, a call was received reporting a loud sound near SCO 23, Sector 26. The police control room (PCR) vehicle reached the spot and a team inspected the site. It recovered jute rope pieces. A forensic team was called to the spot and investigation is underway,” the Chandigarh Police statement said.

Police sources said the jute pieces indicate that a crude bomb, using sutli (jute rope) was used to create panic.

Initial probe suggests the blasts were orchestrated to intimidate the owners with the police authorities suspecting extortion as the motive.

“We rushed out after hearing a loud explosion. The glasspanes were shattered. We immediately informed the police. There were eight workers inside the (De’Orra) restaurant when the blast took place. No one was injured,” a restaurant employee said.