Delhi demolition drive: Samajwadi Party MP 'present' before clashes near mosque under scanner

Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi is under scanner after clashes and stone pelting near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid in Delhi. The clashes broke out due to a late night demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi near Turkman Gate. Among the 150-200 people on site, police stated Samajwdi MP Mohibbullah Nadvi was one of them. (Sansad TV)

In relation to the stone-pelting at cops, news agency ANI reported that the police have decided to summon the SP MP to join the investigation.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the Samajwadi Party MP was present on the site at the time of the clashes.

"In a preliminary investigation, it has come to light that he was present there, but had left by the time the demolition began. This is being investigated," Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma told news agency PTI.

What is the case? As the MCD carried out an anti-encroachment drive, a social media post went viral and claimed that the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque was being demolished.

Following this, police stated around 150 to 200 people gathered at the site and pelted stones and glass bottles at MCD officials and authorities, reported news agency PTI. Among these people was the SP MP.

The MP is from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur Lok Sabha Constituency, and also the Imam of Parliament Street mosque.

Clashes escalated as the mob also attacked and injured police officials on site after tear gas was used to disperse the crowd. A total of 10 to 15 people have been detained in relation to the ruckus caused near Turkman gate.