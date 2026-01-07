What led to the MCD demolition drive near old Delhi's Turkman Gate?

A grim situation unfolded in old Delhi early on Wednesday after authorities from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and law enforcement agencies carried out an anti-encroachment drive near a century-old mosque at Turkman Gate. New Delhi: Debris lies outside the Syed Faiz Elahi mosque after the demolition of alleged encroachments from a land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Turkman Gate area, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI01_07_2026_000031A) (PTI)

The demolition, which was scheduled to begin at 8 am, was initiated around 1:30 am, prompting protests from local residents. Officials said that a few miscreants tried to create a disturbance by engaging in stone pelting, which was promptly dealt with using measured and minimal force, HT reported earlier. Follow live updates on Delhi demolition drive

Officials also confirmed that at least five police personnel were injured during the incident. Further, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) Nidhin Valsan said that five people were detained after a first information report (FIR) was registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the alleged stone pelting during the demolition drive.

Valsan stated that the FIR was lodged on charges including rioting, obstructing public servants in discharge of duty, destruction of government property and causing hurt to public servants on duty.

ALSO READ | FIR filed after stone pelting during demolition near Turkman Gate mosque; 5 detained Civic authorities, with the backing of heavy police deployment, began removing alleged encroachments near Masjid Syed Elahi, also known as Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, near Ramlila Maidan. Following this, protests from locals ensued.

What led to the demolition drive near Turkman Gate? Joint commissioner of police (Central Range), Madhur Verma, said that the anti-encroachment drive was carried out "pursuant to the directions of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi", adding that extensive security arrangements were put in place to ensure the drive was conducted smoothly.

Verma further stated that the entire area was divided into nine zones, and each zone was under the supervision of an officer of the rank of additional DCP. "Over ten companies of Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed at sensitive points," Verma added.

On December 22, 2025, the MCD issued a notice announcing that all structures beyond 0.195 acres, the area which houses the mosque, were liable to be demolished as part of an anti-encroachment drive. It said that no documentary proof had been produced to establish lawful ownership or possession of the remaining land in the area by the managing committee or the Delhi Waqf Board.

ALSO READ | Tear gas, bulldozers as MCD carries out late-night demolition drive near Delhi's Faiz-e-Elahi mosque The municipal authority's action came after an HC order dated November 12, 2025, which directed the MCD and the Public Works Department (PWD) to clear 38,940 square feet of encroachments at Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate within three months.

On Sunday, locals had objected to MCD officials visiting the site to mark the encroached area, prompting authorities to ensure heavy police deployment ahead of Wednesday's demolition drive.

The anti-encroachment drive took place even as the Delhi HC on Tuesday issued a notice on a petition filed by the mosque's managing committee, challenging the MCD's decision to remove alleged encroachments from the land adjoining Masjid Syed Elahi and a kabristan (graveyard).

The HC bench has observed that the matter needed consideration, and directed the MCD and the Land and Development Office (L&DO) to file their responses, posting the matter for hearing on April 22.