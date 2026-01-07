FIR filed after stone pelting during demolition near Turkman Gate mosque; 5 detained

Five people were detained after a first information report (FIR) was registered by the Delhi Police in connection with alleged stone pelting incidents during a demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near a century-old mosque at Turkman Gate in the early hours of Wednesday. At least five police personnel were injured during the incident. (PTI photo)

Confirming the development, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (central) Nidhin Valsan said the FIR has been lodged on charges including rioting, obstructing public servants in discharge of duty, destruction of government property and causing hurt to public servants on duty.

At least five police personnel were injured during the incident, officials confirmed.

“Five people have been detained in connection with the incident. They were identified with the help of videos captured by officials wearing bodycams and other footage available,” an official aware of the developments said.

While the situation was normal on Wednesday morning, tension gripped parts of Old Delhi after civic authorities, backed by heavy police deployment, began removing alleged encroachments abutting Masjid Syed Elahi, also known as Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, near Ramlila Maidan. While the demolition was scheduled to begin at 8am, it was initiated around 1:30am, triggering protests from local residents.

Videos circulated among neighbourhood groups showed bulldozers and earth-movers razing structures close to the mosque as police personnel stood guard. Other clips also showed firing of tear gas shells and stone pelting incidents. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Madhur Verma, joint commissioner of police (Central Range), said the demolition was carried out “pursuant to the directions of the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi” and that extensive law-and-order arrangements were made to ensure the drive was conducted smoothly.

“The entire area was meticulously divided into nine zones, each under the supervision of an officer of the rank of additional deputy commissioner of police. Over ten companies of Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed at sensitive points,” Verma said.

He added that coordination meetings were held in advance with members of the Aman Committee and other local stakeholders to maintain peace.

“During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force,” Verma said.

A senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said that “minimal force was used” to control the situation.

The demolition came even as the Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a petition filed by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi, challenging the MCD’s decision to remove alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and a kabristan (graveyard).

A bench led by Justice Amit Bansal observed that the matter required consideration, directed the MCD and the Land and Development Office (L&DO) to file their responses, and listed the matter for hearing on April 22.

On December 22, 2025, the MCD had issued a notice declaring that all structures beyond 0.195 acres — the area that houses the mosque — were liable to be demolished as part of an anti-encroachment drive, stating that no documentary proof had been produced to establish lawful ownership or possession of the remaining land by the managing committee or the Delhi Waqf Board.

The action followed a November 12, 2025, high court order directing the MCD and the Public Works Department (PWD) to clear 38,940 square feet of encroachments at Ramlila Ground near Turkman Gate within three months.

The order was based on a joint survey conducted in October 2025 by multiple agencies, including the MCD, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), PWD, L&DO, the Union urban development ministry, the revenue department and police.

MCD officials had faced resistance from locals when they visited the site on Sunday to mark the encroached area, prompting heightened police deployment ahead of Wednesday’s drive.