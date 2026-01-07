Delhi demolition drive LIVE updates: Clashes erupt over bulldozer action near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque; 5 cops injured
The demolition driven which was being carried out on the land adjoining the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, turned violent even as clashes erupted.
An anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan early on Wednesday The demolition drive, on the land adjoining the mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, turned violent even as clashes erupted, leading to five police personnel sustaining injuries, officials said. The demolition was supposed to begin at 8 am, but was started at 1.30 am on Wednesday.
In a statement, the Delhi Police said teargas shells had been used to disperse the crowds, adding that normalcy was restored shortly after the incident. "Stones were pelted at the police at night. We used minimal force to push back. Apart from that, the overall process was very smooth…" DCP Nidhin Valsan told ANI news agency.
Valsan further said that the miscreants would be identified and legal action taken after the CCTV footage, ground footage and body camera footage is obtained.
The demolition was supposed to begin at 8 am but was started at 1.30 am instead. A video circulating among residents’ groups in the neighbourhood showed bulldozers and earth-movers razing parts of a mosque, as companies of police personnel kept watch.
Petition filed by mosque against MCD drive
A petition was filed by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi, challenging the MCD's decision to remove alleged encroachments from the land adjoining the mosque and graveyard located at Ramlila Maidan.
The MCD had, on December 22, issued notice declaring that all structures beyond 0.195 acres were liable to be demolished, as part of an encroachment drive. The corporation concluded that no documentary evidence had been produced to verify the ownership or lawful possession of the land by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board. The 0.195-acre land mentioned above houses the mosque.
The MCD decision came after the high court had, in November, given the corporation and the Delhi Public Works Department three months to clear 38,940 sq ft of encroachments at Ramlila Ground near the Turkman Gate.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said the MCD had scheduled the demolition during the intervening night of January 6 and January 7. Police personnel had been deployed at the site.
However, around 100-150 people gathered when MCD machinery, including the JCBs, was about to arrive, Valsan told PTI news agency.
During the drive, heavy security had been deployed in the area. Madhur Verma, Joint CP (Central Range) said the drive came on the directions of the Delhi High Court.
“In order to ensure smooth conduct of the demolition programme and to maintain public order, comprehensive law and order arrangements were put in place by Delhi Police,” Verma said, adding that the area was divided into nine zones and each placed under supervision of an officer of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.
The Delhi Police in a statement said teargas shells had been used to disperse the crowd, according to PTI news agency.
Earlier, purported videos of the site showed police firing what appeared to be tear gas shells, while groups of people were seen throwing stones at security personnel moving through the area. HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.
Clashes erupted amid a demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi near the Faiz-e-Elahi in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan. Five police personnel were injured even as the drive turned violent, according to officials.