Delhi demolition drive LIVE updates: Clashes erupt over bulldozer action near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque; 5 cops injured

In a statement, the Delhi Police said teargas shells had been used to disperse the crowds, adding that normalcy was restored shortly after the incident. "Stones were pelted at the police at night. We used minimal force to push back. Apart from that, the overall process was very smooth…" DCP Nidhin Valsan told ANI news agency.

Valsan further said that the miscreants would be identified and legal action taken after the CCTV footage, ground footage and body camera footage is obtained.

The demolition was supposed to begin at 8 am but was started at 1.30 am instead. A video circulating among residents’ groups in the neighbourhood showed bulldozers and earth-movers razing parts of a mosque, as companies of police personnel kept watch.

Petition filed by mosque against MCD drive

A petition was filed by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi, challenging the MCD's decision to remove alleged encroachments from the land adjoining the mosque and graveyard located at Ramlila Maidan.

The MCD had, on December 22, issued notice declaring that all structures beyond 0.195 acres were liable to be demolished, as part of an encroachment drive. The corporation concluded that no documentary evidence had been produced to verify the ownership or lawful possession of the land by the managing committee of the Delhi Waqf Board. The 0.195-acre land mentioned above houses the mosque.

The MCD decision came after the high court had, in November, given the corporation and the Delhi Public Works Department three months to clear 38,940 sq ft of encroachments at Ramlila Ground near the Turkman Gate.