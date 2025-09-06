Delhi doctor gets notice for 3-year absence, Instagram shows her as ‘filmmaker’ in Canada

The union health ministry has issued a notice to a doctor at GB Pant Hospital in Delhi over her unauthorised absence from duty for around three years, even as her social media profile describes her as a “filmmaker” based in Canada. The doctor is also alleged to have “hatched a criminal conspiracy with another doctor from her department.(Pixabay/representational image)

The health ministry notice to Dr Manju Subberwal, former head of biochemistry department at the Delhi hospital, sought explanation for her absence although she drew her salary during the entire period, The Indian Express reported.

The Instagram profile of Subberwal, who was reportedly removed from the position of HoD nearly a month ago, describes her as a ‘telly awards winner, filmmaker, writer and an editor’, apart from being a medical professional.

She was earlier served with a notice in July, asking why action should not be initiated for non-compliance with rules and regulations related to government officials availing leave. It also sought the reason behind her unauthorised absence and why allowance and pay disbursed during this period should not be recovered, the report said.

Subberwal, a doctor from central health services, was entitled to 10 days of earned leave, 10 days of casual leave and 30 days of teaching leave, which are split into two parts of 15 days each in six months.

The approved maximum study leave is 36 months for a post-graduate certification course. Those who avail this leave must sign a bond that they will serve the government for at least five years more after returning. According to the rules, no one can proceed on leave without sanction.

Additionally, the hospital has also prepared a chargesheet in the case, which will be submitted to the Ministry, IE reported quoting sources, adding that the Union Health Ministry has also sought details from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office for information on Subberwal’s visits to India during the period under scrutiny.

Sources also added that the action against Subberwal was allegedly triggered by a complaint filed in May by an employee of GIPMER, the medical college associated with the hospital. The complaint alleged that Subberwal went to Canada to pursue a filmmaking course in 2022 and was drawing a full salary.

According to the complaint, this caused “financial fraud/ loss” to the exchequer totalling about ₹50 lakh.

Meanwhile, she is also alleged to have “hatched a criminal conspiracy with another doctor from her department, who was signing all official papers on her behalf as head of the biochemistry department in her absence, without the approval of the competent authority”, the report added.

“The issue came to light in May when salaries were being disbursed to faculty heads. Officials found a major lapse in her attendance, which had been going on for nearly three years. She would show up at the hospital for just a few days each year. Once, her husband also came to give back-dated leaves. After the matter came to light, she was removed as head of the department, and her salary was put on hold,” IE quoted a senior doctor at the hospital, who reportedly spoke on a condition of anonymity.

Her LinkedIn profile said she pursued a certification course in animation from July 2019 to December 2020 from an online school — and that she pursued a Bachelor of Creative Arts degree from the Toronto Film School, and specialised in cinematography and film/ video production from April 2022 to April 2025.

Subberwal's IMDB page, where she listed herself as writer, director and producer, shows that she made three films, Colors (2024), Totka (2021), and Yours Faithfully (2019).