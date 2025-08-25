Criminal conspiracy charge invoked against duo over Delhi CM attack: Cops

The Delhi Police on Monday said they have invoked charges of criminal conspiracy against the two men accused of planning and executing last week’s attack on chief minister Rekha Gupta at her Civil Lines bungalow. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

Investigators familiar with the probe described the assault by Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakriya (41) as a “well-planned operation” intended to harm the chief minister.

Sakriya was overpowered and arrested immediately after the attack on Wednesday, while his associate, Tehseen Syed (35), was picked up from Gujarat and arrested on Sunday. The duo were sent to judicial custody by a Delhi court on Monday.

According to at least two officers familiar with the case, Sakriya and Syed had allegedly discussed targeting the Delhi CM after apparently watching videos of street dogs being captured from roads following a Supreme Court ruling on stray dog management.

“Sakriya told us he was deeply upset by those videos. He said Syed encouraged him to take matters into his own hands, even sending him ₹2,000 as support,” said one of the investigators cited above.

Police said Sakriya, who said that he looked after 150-200 dogs, also reported having “visions of god-like entities” urging him to act. He allegedly conducted reconnaissance near the CM’s residence, shot videos, and devised a plan to confront her.

One of the officers cited above also said police have “recovered a knife” that Sakriya had planned to use during his attack on the CM, adding that he got spooked and apparently tossed the knife on seeing security.

A senior officer said both men have now been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): section 109(1) (attempt to murder), section 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from duty), and section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of functions). On Monday, investigators added section 61, which pertains to criminal conspiracy.

“It was a premeditated attack. Sakriya had planned his trip meticulously and intended to escape immediately after, but security staff caught him within seconds,” the officer said. His mobile phone, now seized, allegedly contains records of constant communication with Syed.

Last Thursday, a Delhi Police team travelled to Rajkot to trace Sakriya’s local contacts. They identified five friends, including Syed, and recorded their details. Both men, police said, were auto-rickshaw drivers and self-proclaimed dog lovers. Sakriya reportedly left his Rajkot home last week, travelled first to Ujjain, and then took a train to Delhi.

CM’s security cover reshuffled

In the wake of the incident, the CM’s security arrangements have undergone multiple shifts.

A day after the attack, the Centre handed her protection over to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), assigning her a Z-category cover. CRPF personnel were deployed immediately, and the transfer of responsibility from Delhi Police coincided with the removal of then police commissioner SBK Singh, who was replaced by IPS officer Satish Golchha.

By Monday, however, security cover was once again transferred back to Delhi Police following a joint review with the CRPF,according to the security unit of the Delhi Police.

Gupta now has Z-plus protection under the Delhi Police, which includes more than 45 commandos along with static guards, watchers, and escort vehicles.

Police officials said additional layers of security are being planned for the chief minister’s Jan Sunwai sessions and other public interactions. “We will secure these meetings with a two-layer system, strict frisking, and comprehensive checks,” a senior officer said. “The inner ring will ensure her direct security, while the outer ring will handle crowd control and frisking.”

Investigators said questioning of both accused is continuing to determine whether any larger conspiracy or external involvement lies behind the attack.