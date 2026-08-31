Delhi draft electoral roll out, around 47.7 lakh names excluded after SIR; final list on November 4

The draft electoral roll for Delhi was published on Monday after a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was conducted in the national capital. In this draft roll, around 47.7 lakh electors have been excluded from the city's 1.45 crore voters.

As per the chief electoral officer of Delhi, those who have been excluded from the list can file their claims till September 30 through Form 6 and supporting documents. (PTI/Representational)

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As per the chief electoral officer of Delhi, Ashok Kumar, those who have been excluded from the list can file their claims till September 30 through Form 6 and supporting documents.

The final voter list will be released on November 4, 2026.

Voters can check whether their names appear in the draft electoral roll on the Election Commission's voter services portal.

47.7 lakh names excluded.

During the SIR process in Delhi, forms of 67.18 per cent of the 1,45,10,299 voters in the capital were collected. Of this, around 97.5 lakh electors were verified and named in the list.

The remaining 47.7 lakh electors have been categorised as "uncollectable" under Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO).

The SIR exercise in Delhi began on June 30 and ended on August 17.

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