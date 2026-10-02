Delhi dry days: Liquor shops to remain shut on Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti

New Delhi Liquor sales will be prohibited at most licensed establishments in Delhi on October 2, November 8 and November 24 on account of Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali and Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, respectively, according to an order issued by the excise department.

Delhi liquor sales will be banned on October 2, November 8 and November 24

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According to the order dated September 24, issued by Excise Commissioner Sunny K Singh under Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, the three occasions will be observed as dry days for specified categories of liquor licences in the national capital.

The order lists Wholesale licenses for foreign and Indian liquor (L-1, L-1F), Wholesale/retail vend licenses for specific products (L-2), Hotel, restaurant, and bar licenses for serving liquor (L-3, L-4, L-5), Retail vending licenses operated via public sector corporations (L-6, L-6FG, L-6FE), Specialized retail, club, and bar licenses (L-8, L-9, L-10, L-10-1, L-11, L-14), Additional classifications covering institutional service, wholesale, bonded warehouses, and specific consumption or hospitality venues. (L-23, L-23F, L-25, L-26, L-31, L-32, L-33, L-34 and L-35) licence holders among those required to observe the restrictions.

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Deep Dive What liquor sales restrictions are in place for Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, and Guru Nanak Jayanti in Delhi? Liquor sales will be prohibited at most licensed establishments in Delhi on October 2, November 8, and November 24 due to Gandhi Jayanti, Diwali, and Guru Nanak Jayanti, respectively. Why do Delhi's dry days affect specific categories of liquor licenses? The dry days are specified for certain liquor license categories as per an order from the excise department, aimed at observing these significant national occasions. How will liquor shops in Delhi notify customers about the dry days restrictions? Liquor licensees are required to prominently display the dry day order at their premises, indicating that they must remain closed on the specified dates.

{{^usCountry}} A separate list of licence categories, including Licenses for serving Indian/Foreign liquor in a bar or restaurant attached to a hotel (L-16, L-16F), Licenses for serving liquor in hotel rooms, banquet halls, or specific party areas. (L-17, L-17F), Club and institutional liquor service licenses. (L-18, L-18F, L-19, L-19F), Specific categories relating to temporary or specialized serving/consumption of alcohol in venues (L-20, L-21, L-22), Retail and consumption licenses for specific commercial or military/semi-governmental vends/messes. (L-28, L-28F, L-29, L-29F), Temporary/occasional licenses and permits for serving liquor at parties, weddings, or large temporary gatherings (such as banquet/function setups( P-10, P-10A and P-13), has been directed to observe a dry day on October 2. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate list of licence categories, including Licenses for serving Indian/Foreign liquor in a bar or restaurant attached to a hotel (L-16, L-16F), Licenses for serving liquor in hotel rooms, banquet halls, or specific party areas. (L-17, L-17F), Club and institutional liquor service licenses. (L-18, L-18F, L-19, L-19F), Specific categories relating to temporary or specialized serving/consumption of alcohol in venues (L-20, L-21, L-22), Retail and consumption licenses for specific commercial or military/semi-governmental vends/messes. (L-28, L-28F, L-29, L-29F), Temporary/occasional licenses and permits for serving liquor at parties, weddings, or large temporary gatherings (such as banquet/function setups( P-10, P-10A and P-13), has been directed to observe a dry day on October 2. {{/usCountry}}

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The order states that licensees will not be entitled to compensation for changes arising from the restrictions. They must display the order prominently at their licensed premises, which must remain closed on the applicable dry days.

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However, the restriction on liquor sales will not apply to service of liquor to residents in hotels holding L-15 and L-15F licences, as specified in the order.