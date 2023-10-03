Memes, scary videos flood X as earthquake rocks Delhi-NCR

Delhi and its surrounding areas experienced strong tremors on Tuesday afternoon, triggering panic among the masses. The people of Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other cities of north India also experienced strong tremors for several seconds.

Earthquake in Delhi(Representational)

According to reports, two earthquakes of magnitude 4.6 and 6.2 struck Nepal within minutes whose tremors were also felt in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India.

Several scary videos of objects shaking due to the tremors started pouring in on X, formerly known as Twitter. Several X users also came up with hilarious memes.

The first quake of magnitude 4.6 hit Nepal at a depth of 10 kilometers at 2:25 pm. A stronger quake -- magnitude 6.2 -- jolted the Himalayan nation at 2:51 pm.

Tremors were felt in other parts of north India including Chandigarh and Jaipur.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, cautioned the masses against using elevators.

"Hey Delhi people! We hope you all are safe. Please come out of your buildings to a safe spot, but do not panic. DO NOT USE ELEVATORS! For any emergency help, dial 112," they wrote on X.

With inputs from PTI

