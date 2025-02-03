Delhi election 2025 live: Distributing spy cams to prevent BJP's malpractice, says Kejriwal

Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Delhi is all set to witness a triangular competition between the Aam Admi Party, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party as people head to the voting booths on February 5. The high-octane campaigning for the assembly polls is scheduled to come to an end at 5 pm on Monday, and the mandatory silence period before voting will begin....Read More

Key updates | Delhi elections

- On the final day of campaigning, the BJP has scheduled 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi. Congress, this election, looks to regain power in the national capital after 15 years. Meanwhile, AAP has been in power in Delhi for two terms.

- On Monday, the Election Commission also issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on February 5 to prevent influencing voters.

- According to EC data, 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations on February 5. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters.

- The EC has also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) application for the first time, which allows voters to check real-time crowd levels at polling stations. There are also 733 disability-friendly polling stations.

Votes are scheduled to be counted on February 8.