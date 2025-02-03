Delhi election 2025 LIVE: Distributing spy cams to prevent BJP's malpractice, says Kejriwal
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Delhi is all set to witness a triangular competition between the Aam Admi Party, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party as people head to the voting booths on February 5. The high-octane campaigning for the assembly polls is scheduled to come to an end at 5 pm on Monday, and the mandatory silence period before voting will begin.
Key updates | Delhi elections
- On the final day of campaigning, the BJP has scheduled 22 roadshows and rallies across Delhi. Congress, this election, looks to regain power in the national capital after 15 years. Meanwhile, AAP has been in power in Delhi for two terms.
- On Monday, the Election Commission also issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on February 5 to prevent influencing voters.
- According to EC data, 1.56 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across 13,766 polling stations on February 5. Among them, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh women, while 1,267 are third-gender voters.
- The EC has also introduced a Queue Management System (QMS) application for the first time, which allows voters to check real-time crowd levels at polling stations. There are also 733 disability-friendly polling stations.
Votes are scheduled to be counted on February 8.
Delhi election 2025 live: ‘I appeal to people to choose a team of honest and educated people,’ says AAP MLA candidate Manish Sisodia
Delhi election 2025 live: AAP leader and MLA candidate from the Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia, on the last day of the assembly election campaign, urged people to “choose a team of honest and educated candidates” in the upcoming polls.
He held a roadshow in the Jangpura area and said, “On one side, there is politics for education and public welfare, and on the other, there is politics of loot. I appeal to the people to choose a team of educated and honest individuals. The BJP resorts to 'gali-galoch,' but Kejriwal is the one who gets the work done. The BJP wants to win elections through 'gundagardi' because it knows it is going to lose. We will form the government with a comfortable majority.”
Delhi election 2025 live: Goa CM Pramod Sawant confident that people will vote for BJP
Delhi election 2025 live: While holding a road show in Sultanpuri for the BJP candidate from Sultanpur Majra assembly constituency, Karam Singh Kamra, Goa's chief minister Pramod Sawant said, "Election campaigning in Delhi is ending today. This is the last rally. BJP is winning Delhi with a big majority. I am confident that people will vote for the double-engine government."
Delhi election 2025 live: ‘AAP providing patronage to illegal Rohingya’s, Bangladeshis' alleges Sambit Patra
Delhi election 2025 live: Ahead of the end of campaigning today, the war of words between parties has intensified. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that AAP was providing 'patronage' to illegal Rohingyas, Bangladeshis.
Patra called it a “threat to democracy, electoral process.
Delhi election 2025 live: Rajnath Singh says BJP to get two-thirds majority in Delhi
Delhi election 2025 live: Defence minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the BJP winning in Delhi and said that AAP had betrayed the people of the national capital.
“This time the people of Delhi have decided to give a two-third majority to the BJP in Delhi. People are also confident that the BJP government will be formed in Delhi. India's economy has grown, development has taken place. No one can ignore these figures. There is no doubt that these (AAP) people have betrayed the people of Delhi,” he said.
Delhi election 2025 live: Amit Shah launches scathing attack against Kejriwal and ‘Sheeshmahal’
Delhi election 2025 live: Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said on Monday that former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, 'Sheesh Mahal,' will be opened to the general public for viewing as it belongs to the people.
Shah stated that ₹51,000 crore was spent on the ‘Sheesh Mahal,’ accusing the former Delhi CM of not being satisfied with one house.
“In 2013, Kejriwal used to say he would not take a house, car, or security after becoming CM. But he took a car and a bungalow as well. He was not satisfied with one house, so he constructed the 'Sheesh Mahal'... Who does this ₹51,000 crore belong to? It belongs to the people of Delhi. I promise that we will open the 'Sheesh Mahal' for public viewing,” he said.
Delhi election 2025 live: Distributing spy cams to prevent BJP's malpractice, says Kejriwal
Delhi election 2025 live: AAP has deployed quick action teams, distributed spy cams and body cams in slum areas to prevent BJP's electoral malpractice, said Arvind Kejriwal.
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal exudes confidence in AAP victory
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: In a video message on the last day of campaigning Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP was headed towards a historic victory and that the BJP would face its worst defeat ever.
“Now it is clear from the atmosphere of Delhi that Aam Aadmi Party is moving towards a historic victory and Bharatiya Janata Party is moving towards its worst defeat. So Bharatiya Janata Party will obviously do anything. The news coming from within BJP is that they are going to misuse Delhi Police. Keeping all the laws and constitution aside, Delhi Police will be used for complete hooliganism,” he said.
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Parvesh Varma vows to rename Talkatora stadium to Maharishi Valmiki stadium
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: Parvesh Varma, BJP's candidate from the New Delhi constituency said that he would rename the Talkatora stadium to the Maharishi Valmiki stadium once elected.
“The Talkatora Stadium was named so by Mughals who used it as their swimming pool. Now it has lost relevance. People of Valmiki community wanted a big building in the name of Maharshi Valmiki... This is why I promised that in the first NDMC meeting after the declaration of results, I will propose and get it passed after which, in one month,” he said.
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: EC issues notice banning exit polls from 7 am to 6:30 pm on Feb 5
Delhi Election 2025 LIVE: On Monday, the Election Commission also issued a notification banning the conduct, publication or publicising of exit polls between 7.00 am to 6.30 pm on February 5 to prevent influencing voters.